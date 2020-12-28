Specsavers raises £50,000 after Aberdeen director loses battle with lung cancer

A company’s charity campaign in memory of a much-loved north-east colleague has passed the £50,000 fundraising mark.

Tom Simpson, a director at Specsavers’ Aberdeen store, passed away in 2018 following a battle with lung cancer.

Following his death, Specsavers branches across Scotland began raising money for the Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation, which Tom championed.

And now the campaign in memory of the Stonehaven dad has reached the £50,000 milestone.

Susanne Akil, chair of Specsavers in Scotland, says: “Tom worked tirelessly to raise awareness for Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation while highlighting the lack of funding available to investigate and treat the disease.

“We wanted to honour his memory by continuing to support the charity and are delighted we have reached such a significant milestone with our latest donation.”

Every Specsavers store in Scotland donated to the charity, as did its audiology and home visit services, as part of “Tom’s Week” which the company set up following his passing.

Caroline Artschan, corporate fundraiser for Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation, says: “We would like to send our heartfelt thanks to Specsavers for its continued support.

“It has been a difficult year for everyone which makes donations like this even more important to ensure we can continue our work. It really does mean the world to us to have Specsavers’ Scotland behind us.

“Following his diagnosis, Tom was an active patient advocate for our charity. Specsavers has really continued his legacy by reaching this milestone.”