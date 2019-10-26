Specialists brought in to battle knotweed at north-east cliffs

A local authority has employed specialist resources to control an unwanted plant species.

Aberdeenshire Council has employed Scottish company Blokes on Ropes to tackle Japanese knotweed growing on cliffs around Muchalls and Newtonhill, to preserve the conservation sites.

The plant can smother native vegetation.

The work is part of the North East Non-Native Invasive Species (NENNIS) project, which is a collaboration of councils, Scottish National Heritage and communities and interest groups.

Aberdeenshire Council’s biodiversity champions for invasive species, Councillor Anne Stirling and Councillor Anouk Kloppert, welcomed the initiative.

Ms Stirling said: “Controlling Japanese knotweed in these locations is vitally important to prevent the further spread of this invasive plant into sensitive coastal habitats.”