Specialist trainer brought in to help get suspended north-east lifeboat crew working

The RNLI has drafted in a trainer to help get the suspended crew back up and running in Peterhead.

Charity bosses decided to temporarily halt the service in the Blue Toon last month after a long-running dispute among the staff.

The move sparked a trio of resignations from the Buchan team ahead of its expected return to full service this week.

There are currently 16 volunteers based at the Peterhead lifeboat station.

Volunteers have been involved in a so-called phased return to service, with the RNLI putting the remaining crew members through an intense training regime.

An extra crew member has been drafted in to work in Peterhead and has been staying in a hotel.

The Peterhead lifeboat was suspended after lifesaving charity bosses revealed that there had been personal rivalries and “historic disagreements” among its crew.

But a former volunteer, who does want to be named, claimed the three resignations had come about as a result of the way the situation had been handled.

He said: “Senior members resigned in disgust over the way the RNLI treated the crew and the blatant lies they put out.”

A spokesman for the 195-year-old charity said they had brought in an extra team member to help with the training and return to service.

The spokesman said: “Following the action taken by the RNLI in Peterhead, three volunteers have since resigned.

“To allow for an increase in training exercises with the remaining volunteers, one additional person has been present in Peterhead at periods throughout July.

“This is common throughout RNLI to provide such resources for training and not unique to Peterhead.

“Exercises can be in the evening or weekends to fit around the working requirements of our volunteers and with that, hotel stays are often needed.

“The lifeboat at Peterhead has returned to operation service at points this month and will do so again throughout Scottish week.”