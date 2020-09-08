Specialist support for rural north-east businesses

Businesses in the north-east are set to benefit from specialist support tailored for rural firms.

The specialist enterprise support programme is to be delivered to sole traders and businesses working in the Cairngorms National Park.

It will support firms in communities such as Ballater and Braemar.

Businesses will be able to access specialist enterprise support and advice which will include areas such as business strategy and planning, accessing finance, marketing, digital upskilling, marketing and personal development.

A mentoring service will also be offered, while there will be networking opportunities for women in business.

The initial programme, which is being offered by support service Growbiz, runs until the end of 2020.

Karen Martin, enterprise facilitator at GrowBiz said; “We are delighted to be delivering this programme of support across the Cairngorms National Park.

“Scotland’s rural businesses faced a number of unique challenges, including inconsistent broadband coverage, poor transport links and greater distances to supplies and services.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has simply added to these challenges and we hope that through the rural enterprise expertise which GrowBiz has to offer, we can help local businesses with tailored one-to-one support.”

Deirdre Falconer, chair of the Cairngorms Economic Steering Group and a board member of CNPA, said: “We wholeheartedly welcome this investment in support for enterprise in the Cairngorms National Park.

“It is really important that our local businesses, big and small, can have access to this type of specialist business support – now more than ever with the significant negative impact on our economy due to Covid-19.”