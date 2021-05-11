Police in the north-east will host a virtual event focusing on motorcycle safety.

Officers from Police Scotland’s north-east division, which covers Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray, will be running the online Facebook live event between 6pm and 8pm on Thursday May 13.

Specialist police motorcyclist sergeant Craig McNeil from road policing and Scott Tulip from the Institute of Advanced Motorists will be offering advice to anyone interested in riding on two wheels.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We have had overwhelming engagement in previous events focused on Road Policing and as such this will be the first of 4 scheduled throughout 2021.

“We would like to offer advice to motorcyclists to promote road safety and safe riding, advice in relation to appropriate riding equipment and raise awareness with other road users. Sergeant Craig McNeil is a trained Police Motorcyclist and is involved in the Rider Refinement motorcycle safety course.

“We will welcome questions on any aspect or motorcycle safety on the road.”

For more information and to take part in the event visit

