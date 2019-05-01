Special walk and talk lessons help teach Aberdeen school kids fire safety

Officers, firefighters and countryside rangers have been working together to educate Aberdeen pupils on fire safety.

A joint operation from the three authorities, titled Walk and Talks, has been launched to help educate youngsters in Bucksburn, Torry and Kincorth about the dangers and consequences of setting deliberate wild fires.

The “talk” element involves officers from all three agencies visiting primary schools in the areas and delivering interactive presentations to pupils in primaries six and seven.

Following the presentation, the pupils are taken on a guided walk through one of the wooded areas normally targeted.

This is carried out to let them see and appreciate nature, guided by the countryside rangers.

As part of the initiative, P6 pupils from Abbotswell Primary School were invited to Kincorth Hill yesterday to hear from countryside ranger Duncan McNeill. He said: “It started in 2006 after getting hundreds of wilful fires recorded each year.

“Since the Walks and Talks programme started, the number of wilful fires has plummeted.”

The countryside ranger added the walks give students an opportunity to ask questions.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service station manager Bryan Nelson said: “The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has a very clear, zero-tolerance approach to deliberate fire-raising because it puts our communities at great risk.

“We will continue to work very closely with our police and local authority partners to ensure those responsible are identified and dealt with accordingly.”

Inspector Jackie Knight, from the Nigg community policing team, said the experience is a “fantastic opportunity” for the youngsters to “get out and about and learn about the countryside”.

She added: “The inter-agency project has been running successfully during recent years and this year I am delighted to be part of it.

“Not only does it support us in our work to reduce fires in the Nigg area, it also allows us to engage positively with our local youths, something that we are always keen to do.”