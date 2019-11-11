Special remembrance service held at Aberdeen Art Gallery

The newly re-opened Aberdeen Art Gallery hosted a special Remembrance Day service today.

Veterans and serving representatives from the armed forces were among those in attendance.

The procession was led by Lord Provost of Aberdeen Barney Crockett.

Moderator of the Aberdeen Presbytery, Reverend Hutton Steel and Emad Jodeh, Leader of Friday Prayer at Syed Shah Mustapha Jame Masjid Mosuqe both spoke.

A silence was observed at 11am to remember the fallen.

The Remembrance Hall is part of the Aberdeen Art Gallery redevelopment project and opened to the public on November 2.

It includes the specially commissioned piece, Forget Them Not, by Aberdeen artist Gordon Burnett.

The Lord Provost said: “The Remembrance Hall is of historic significance to Aberdeen and the rededication service is a fitting way to have marked Armistice Day.

“Having a space for reflection, contemplation and the commemoration of all who gave their lives in conflict is an important part of the fabric of life in Aberdeen and the reopening after redevelopment is very welcome.

“The Remembrance events have been impeccably observed in the city and once again have put into focus the sacrifices of the past and the courage of the present as we pay our respects to the fallen, those injured in conflict and also to all who continue to serve.”