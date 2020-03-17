Special opening hours at north-east Iceland stores for elderly and vulnerable during coronavirus pandemic

Iceland stores across the north-east are changing their opening hours and introducing a special priority period for elderly and vulnerable customers.

Stores we spoke to in Aberdeen, Peterhead and Fraserburgh all confirmed they would be moving to a 10am-6pm opening pattern for the foreseeable future.

All will also be taking part in the special hours every Wednesday for the foreseeable future to help those customers most at need.

Both the Holburn Street and Great Northern Road stores in Aberdeen will open between 8am and 10am for elderly and vulnerable customers.

The Peterhead store will open between 9am and 11am, and the Fraserburgh store between 10am and 12pm.

Other shops, including Inverurie and Aberdeen beach will be publicising their plans in-store.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

A spokeswoman for Iceland said: “The impact of Covid-19 continues to disrupt routines for many people and businesses, and there is widespread concern about access to food, especially for vulnerable people and the elderly.

“With many of our Iceland stores located at the heart of communities across the UK, we are encouraging our store managers to dedicate the first two hours of opening on Wednesday morning to the elderly (those of state pension age) and vulnerable people in their community, such as those with disabilities.

“We are giving them the flexibility to offer this wherever possible, and arrangements will be publicised in the stores that decide to take this action.

“We commend the action taken by our colleagues in the West Belfast store who have already dedicated an hour of early morning opening for the elderly.

“We are focused on being able to feed the nation and to support those most in need.”