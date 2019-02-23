Special night celebrates achievements of north-east’s youngsters

The achievements of some remarkable youngsters have been highlighted during a special celebration.

Meldrum Academy hosted the legacy event last night, which was attended by young people and invited dignitaries.

The ceremony, which also marked the Year of Young People, showcased Aberdeenshire youths’ accomplishments with performances and presentations.

Guests also had the chance to see and hear all 52 Youth Voices recordings, an initiative allowing young people to tell the world what matters to them most via podcasts, vodcasts and in writing.

The event also announced the winners of a competition that asked people aged eight to 25 what they would do to make Scotland a country for young people.

Some of the north-east’s most talented youngsters also presented or performed to guests.

Holly Aiken, 17, from Banchory Academy, who was a finalist in The Voice Kids UK in 2018, performed This Is Me from The Greatest Showman while Ellie Clark, 16, from Meldrum Academy sang Thursday by Jess Glynne.

Josh Daniel Fowlie, 14, who is involved in Aberdeenshire’s Youth Music Initiative performed for the crowd and Clara Gray, 17, from Aboyne Academy gave a presentation on her experiences as a human rights defender at a national as well as European level.

Clara said: “I promote and protect the human rights of other people.

“It’s often seen as something adults do but right now organisations like Scottish Parliament and the Children and Young People’s Youth Office are keen to support young people to become human rights defenders too.

“It’s important to me because I believe everyone’s rights are important and that everyone should be treated equally, and everyone should be able to grow up in an environment of happiness, love and understanding.”

Josh MacRae, 16, from Inverurie Academy, also shared some of his insights as a member of the Scottish Youth Parliament for Aberdeenshire East.

Gillian Owen, chairwoman of the council’s education and children’s services committee, said: “It has been a real privilege to observe first hand the talents, achievements, energy and enthusiasm of young people from across Aberdeenshire.

“We are working to ensure young people continue to be heard long after the Year of Young People – through the Children and Young People’s Charter, through regular discussion with our young representatives and by continuing to explore new ways to engage with young people in the future.

“I’d like to congratulate all of those involved in pulling together another great event, and would especially like to commend all of those young people involved who have found their voice and are continuing to encourage their peers to do the same.”

Vice-chairman Mark Findlater said: “The enthusiasm of such an informed and engaged group of young people is infectious.

“Their legacy is just that – their enthusiasm is inspiring their younger peers as well as reminding communities across Aberdeenshire just how valuable the contributions and input of young people can be.”

For more information about the Year of Young People in Aberdeenshire visit bit.ly/2yKXRiZ