An ice cream created for the Evening Express Little Leopards competition has proved a mouthwatering hit with youngsters.

The Little Leopards ice cream is free for children taking part in the competition.

The team at Mackie’s 19.2 shop at Marischal Square said it has proved extremely popular.

Manager Yvette Harrison said: “We’ve almost sold out of the ice cream.

“It has proved quite popular.

“The ice cream was made with toffee ice cream and chocolate sprinkles to mimic a leopard.”