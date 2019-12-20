Special guests revealed for Aberdeen’s Boxing Day dip

The Nippy Dipper Boxing Day Swim will have some special guests this year as an Aberdeen pipe band is to take part.

A festive extravaganza, the event draws in a huge audience to watch brave fundraisers plunge into the North Sea for charity.

In 2018 more than 100 people took part, with the same sort of turnout expected next week.

Members of the Bucksburn Pipe Band will be in attendance, along with the Lord Provost of Aberdeen Barney Crockett.

There are prizes for best dressed individual dipper, as well as most co-ordinated team costume.

Lions Club president Pete Preston is taking part for the first time and the whole event is being sponsored by Apache.

Spectators are welcome to cheer on the swimmers at the Beach Leisure Centre, with the dip kicking off at 10.30am.