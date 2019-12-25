Special Christmas tree showcases number of donations to stoma bear appeal

A north-east charity has created a Christmas tree to show how many donations it has received over the festive period.

A Bear Named Buttony, which creates teddy bears with stomas for young children going through operations, welcomes donations which are put towards sending a bear to a child.

The teddies were originally inspired by founder Jenny Gow’s daughter Eilidh, who went through the surgery.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Each Buttony bear costs £30 to create, with the Ballater-based charity marking each donation with a bauble on its Christmas tree over December.

So far, there are already more than 44 baubles on the tree.

To date, more than £11,700 has been raised.

Anyone interested in donating can pledge £30 online at https://bit.ly/2Pp3BbP