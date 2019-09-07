Special ceremony to honour Merchant Navy

People who served in the Merchant Navy are being honoured in a special ceremony.

The men and women who fought during World War One and Two were remembered in a ceremony on Friday.

It comes after the UK celebrated Merchant Navy Day on Tuesday.

Aberdeenshire Council hoisted the Red Ensign, a flag flown by British merchant or passenger ships since 1707, at Fraserburgh’s Saltoun Square at 3.30pm, with councillors from the Banff and Buchan area and local people attending.

Councillor Andy Kille, chairman of the committee, said raising the flag remembers all those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

He added: “Merchant Navy Day provides the perfect opportunity for us all to demonstrate our support and to give our sincere thanks to all those seafarers who have served our nation with such dedication since international trade began.

“In remembering them, we also recognise the commitment and determination of many local men and women in the coastguard and the Royal National Lifeboat Institution.”