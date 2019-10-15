MAYDAY beer helps raise £6,000 for north-east RNLI crew

Beer drinkers across the north-east have helped raise thousands for charity.

MAYDAY, a New England IPA was created by Peterhead’s Brew Toon brewery, along with the town’s RNLI crew earlier this year with plans to donate 20% of profits to the charity.

As a result the firm have now donated £6,000 to the life-saving crew, with staff at the brewery thanking the volunteers for “keeping our coastal waters a safer place”.

Back in March of this year we launched MAYDAY, a New England IPA in collaboration with Peterhead Lifeboat and, dedicated… Posted by Brew Toon Microbrewery on Monday, 14 October 2019

A statement released on Facebook said: “We had the team in from RNLI and presented them, in true charity fashion, with a jumbo cheque.

“So from all us folks over at Brew Toon, a huge thank you to the brave men and women at the RNLI for keeping our coastal waters a safer place.”