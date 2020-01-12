SPCA issues warning over repeated calls after social media posts

A charity is warning north-east residents about problems with social media after it wasted its resources.

The Scottish SPCA, which has a rehoming centre in Drumoak, is reminding members of the public that it can only take reports about incidents with concrete information or witnesses.

It comes after a spaniel in Stranraer, photographed by a member of the public with a visible abscess, sparked widespread social media outrage and dozens of calls to the animal helpline.

Chief superintendent Mike Flynn said: “Our inspectors were at the owner’s property within two hours of the initial report.

“We worked with the owner to ensure that the dog was seen by a vet that same day.

“Our helpline was flooded with calls from people asking for updates, which meant that individuals with genuine emergencies to report may have been delayed in getting through.”