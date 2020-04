A number of staff at an Aberdeen oilfield equipment firm have been terminated following its decision to furlough hundreds of workers.

Sparrows Group opted to furlough around 200 workers this week due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and low oil price.

But it has now informed some staff they are to be made redundant as it looks to make further cuts to its workforce.

Sparrows said the move would impact “a small number of our offshore ad-hoc workforce”.