Sparrowhawk rescued from top of a Christmas tree in Ellon

An Ellon resident found a special surprise atop their Christmas tree today as a sparrowhawk made herself at home.

The bird flew into a property in the Aberdeenshire town via the open front door.

It perched itself on top of the Christmas tree and refused to come down.

Police were called out by the worried homeowner to help assist with the rescue.

Officers contacted animal rescue charity New Arc who assisted in safely releasing the sparrowhawk back into the wild.

A statement from the police thanked the New Arc for their assistance.

It read: “Definitely a change from a partridge on a pear tree………this lovely lady allowed herself into a house in Ellon this afternoon through an open door and had to be rescued from the top of the Christmas tree.

“Huge thanks to The New Arc in Ellon for assistance in catching and releasing this sparrow hawk.”