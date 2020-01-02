Sparkling display as Aberdeen residents welcome in 2020

Thousands of revellers turned out to wave goodbye to 2019 and welcome the new decade in style at Aberdeen’s annual street party.

On a crisp night in the north-east, the people of the Granite City – and many others who had travelled from across Scotland and further afield – got into the party spirit as they enjoyed the entertainment on Schoolhill.

Acts from across the UK took to the stage to keep the enthusiastic crowd entertained in the run-up to the bells.

Singer-songwriter Charlotte Holden kicked things off with a mixture of original work and her take on hits by the likes of Ed Sheeran, Mumford and Sons and Lewis Capaldi.

She was followed by local indie-pop group The 101, topping off a year in which they played sessions on BBC Radio Scotland and BBC Alba and opened the Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival alongside Amy MacDonald and Paloma Faith.

Things stepped up a notch further when Gary Mullen and The Works took to the stage for One Night of Queen.

They wowed they crowd with some of Freddie Mercury and co’s greatest hits, including We Will Rock You, Somebody To Love and Killer Queen.

And just in time for the bells, Byron Stirton from Grampian District Pipes and Drums piped in the new year to the backdrop of the city’s firework display.

The crowds were hugely impressed with the event, which was organised by Aberdeen City Council.

People travelled from far and wide to be part of the city’s celebrations.

Dave Cobban, 69, travelled from his home in Glenrothes in Fife to enjoy the party with family who live in Aberdeen.

He said: “It’s brilliant to have something like this. It’s a fantastic idea.

“I’m a fan of Queen so that was a particular highlight for me.”

Denise McGee, 53, made the journey from Peterhead with family.

She said: “We really enjoyed ourselves. We have come here for the last three years and it is always a great night.

“The atmosphere is brilliant and makes it a really special event.

“It’s great that it’s free because that will encourage more people to come.”

There was plenty of praise for the city council for their role in making the event happen.

Brenda McAllister, 73, from Northfield, said: “We come most years because it’s great fun.

“The council have done a brilliant job getting it all organised.

“The fact it’s a free event is really good as well.”

Rosemount resident Nathan Reid, 18, added: “It was a great way to bring in the new decade. There was a real community spirit at the party.

“It’s a really good idea to have something like this in the city because it brings people together.

“It was a lot of fun.”