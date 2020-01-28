Spanish Civil War memorial rededicated to Aberdonians

A plaque dedicated to Aberdonians who fought in the Spanish Civil War has been unveiled.

The memorial plaque is for members of the XV International Brigade and was previously displayed in the Aberdeen Music Hall.

It was temporarily moved during the recent renovation work.

The plaque is dedicated to the 19 men who left Aberdeen to join the International Brigade and fight fascism in the Spanish Civil War, which took place between July 1936 and April 1939.

Five of the 19 volunteers were killed in the war, with their bodies buried on the battlefields of Spain.

A rededication ceremony was held on Saturday at the Music Hall where the plaque was put back in its place.

It was attended by the Lord Provost of Aberdeen Barney Crockett and Jenny Laing, co-leader of Aberdeen City Council, alongside members of the International Brigade Memorial Trust and relatives of those volunteers.

They also showcased a flag which was a replica of the one used as a shroud for the Aberdeen volunteers who were killed in action during the campaign.

Maureen Saunders, granddaughter of Archie Dewar who was killed at Capse, attended along with Tommy Campbell, of the XV International Brigade Aberdeen Commemorative Committee.