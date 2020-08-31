Spaces for People work begins at Aberdeen beach

Work to begin installing Spaces for People measures at Aberdeen beach is now under way.

Work began today at the beach, and there will be several different road closures in place while council workers are on the scene.

The first closure covers the Beach Esplanade from its junctions with Ellon Road to the Beach Ballroom, and will be lifted at 5pm tomorrow.

Traffic is instead being diverted up King Street and along West North Street.

The plans are being put in place as part of a £1.76m grant under Spaces for People.

Temporary bike lanes will be put in place, as there has been an increased amount of cycling and walking during lockdown.

Aberdeen City Council transport spokeswoman Sandra Macdonald said: “There is quite a lot of work going on at the beach over the next week.

“It was delayed due to the local restrictions and the bad flooding we had, but the work is now starting and the sun is out.

“Hopefully when we have a nice September and October, people will be out using them.

“I know it is going to cause some delays for drivers, particularly as Golf Road is shut, so there may be a build-up of traffic on King Street but I would ask that drivers are patient and the workers will work to get it done as quickly as possible.”

Meanwhile, second closure will then be in place from 7.30am until 5pm on Wednesday, September 2, until 5pm on Friday, September 4.

It will be in place on the Beach Esplanade between its junctions with the Beach Boulevard and New Pier Road, with no-waiting restrictions also in place.

Any drivers looking to travel on this route will be re-routed via Links Road, Wellington Street, York Street and vice versa.

Then a third closure will be in force this weekend, beginning at 7.30am on Saturday, September 5, and carrying on until 5pm on Sunday, September 6 also on the Beach Boulevard, from the Beach Boulevard to the Justice Port roundabout.

An alternative route for this section has been advised as Park Street, Urquhart Street, Links Road and vice versa.

Work was due to be carried out at the start of August, but was delayed due to localised lockdown restrictions in Aberdeen and flash flooding that hit the city.