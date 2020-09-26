Spaces for People plans for major Aberdeen road scrapped

Proposals to bring in measures to stop traffic turning on to a busy Aberdeen road have been scrapped.

Plans were being considered for banning motorists from turning left from Ellon Road on to Balgownie Road under the Spaces for People scheme.

Off-peak time right turns from Ellon Road on to Links Road would also have been stopped.

Councillors for the area Alison Alphonse and Jessica Mennie had encouraged residents to get in touch with them and the council to if they had any objections, and also handed out letters to residents letting them know about the plans.

Now Aberdeen City Council has confirmed no Spaces for People measures will be installed on Ellon Road, or on King Street.

The decision was formally taken at the Spaces for People governance board on Wednesday, where it was said measures were likely to impact junction capacity and the consequential delay to general traffic using the Bridge of Don.

Councillor Alison Alphonse said she had received more than a 100 emails from residents all over Bridge of Don objecting to the plans.

She said: “These measures were incredibly unpopular from the outset and would have caused totally unnecessary inconvenience for all Bridge of Don constituents.

“I am sure like me, residents of the Bridge of Don will be breathing a sigh of relief now the ruling Tory/Labour Administration have decided to U-turn on their plans to introduce the poorly thought out changes at Ellon Road.”

Aberdeen City Council transport spokeswoman Councillor Sandra Macdonald said: “Following a week-long public consultation at the start of July, the proposals agreed for the Esplanade and Beach Boulevard by the Spaces for People Governance Board are now substantially complete and the new cycle lanes are open and in use. The board has now decided that no works will be carried out on the King Street and Ellon Road section due to the likely impact that the interventions would have on junction capacity and the consequential delay to general traffic using the Bridge of Don.

“Officers will continue to monitor and review the beach scheme and will take any necessary action. Looking to the future, we are unable to say how long they will be needed for.

“The grant funding is very clear in that it cannot be used for permanent works. If there are elements of any of the designs that people want to retain we can look at those once the virus is under control, with full and wide-ranging consultation at the core of our decision making and provided there are the resources to do so too.”