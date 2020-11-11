Spaces for People: Charity slams councillors over decision to remove cycle lanes at Aberdeen beach

A cycling charity has slammed a group of Aberdeen councillors after they voted to remove bike lanes less than two months after they were installed.

Last month Aberdeen City Council’s city growth and resources committee agreed to the removal of lanes installed at the beach as part of the Spaces for People initiative, designed to enable social distancing.

The measures had been criticised by some councillors and visitors to the beach because of concerns people would have to exit their cars into the bike lanes.

However, the decision to remove them has been condemned by leading charity Cycling UK, which campaigns for active travel and better bicycle infrastructure in towns and cities across the country.

Now the organisation has urged Aberdeen residents to write to their councillors urging them to reverse the “disappointing and ill-judged” decision.

In a statement, Cycling UK said: “The council’s own papers show that the cycle lane has significantly increased cycling, including by children, and people getting more active.

“Let’s not forget that it was brought in because of coronavirus – to help people move around and exercise safely.

“The pandemic is at a critical phase right now. People still need to get out and they still need to stay two metres away from others. The council has just made that harder.

“Spaces for People measures are supposed to be temporary, and adaptable as we learn what works and what doesn’t.

“It is difficult to understand why councillors couldn’t ask their officials to make changes to the cycle lanes rather than totally removing a safe space for people riding bikes.

“Scrapping the cycle lanes after only 54 days of use is a terrible waste of public money.

“At the same meeting a bid was approved to host the Tour of Britain cycle race in 2021.

“Aberdeen’s councillors are giving mixed messages about cycling.

“They need to understand that supporting everyday cycling is more important than high profile sporting events if they want to boost cycling and improve people’s health.”

The charity’s stance on the issue follows criticism from local groups, including Grampian Cycle Partnership.

Chairman Tom Collier previously said the group was “astonished” by the committee’s decision.

He added: “The council’s own estimate indicates increasing numbers of cyclists are using the route and there has been a corresponding increase in trade for beachfront cafes.

“Although we acknowledge the temporary nature of the Spaces For People infrastructure, we strongly feel that its premature removal represents a disastrous decision and that an adequate period of time has not elapsed in order to assess the effectiveness or utility of these lanes.”

Committee convener Douglas Lumsden originally proposed keeping each of the city’s Spaces for People measures in place until at least February, but the decision to remove the beach lanes was agreed following an amendment by opposition councillors.

Mr Lumsden said: “As convener I had proposed keeping all the measures under review over the winter. However, that did not have the required support.

“That is why there had to be a compromise.”