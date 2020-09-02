Spaces for People artwork plan for Aberdeen scrapped

Plans to create three new artwork installations in Aberdeen city centre as part of Spaces for People has been scrapped, the council has said.

Three commissions were previously sought, totalling £100,000.

They were to be put on Union Street, the West End and Schoolhill/Upperkirkgate, and were hoped to make the city centre more attractive and welcoming alongside the physical distancing measures.

However, concerns were raised over the use of the money, which came from Aberdeen City Council’s £1.77m Spaces for People ringfenced grant budget.

The local authority has confirmed that following talks, the decision has been taken not to go forward with the art plan, and to focus on prioritising “the protection of public health.”

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “We have taken the decision not to proceed with a commission for the Space for People public art intervention at this time.

“In light of the recent local lockdown after an increase in confirmed Covid-19 cases in the city and reviewing next steps, the Spaces for People board has agreed to focus its available resources in other areas to prioritise the protection of public health.

“We are grateful for the time and effort required by applicants in completing their submissions and recognise there were several innovative placemaking proposals which are worthy of further exploration at a later date.”

Artists, designers and arts organisations had been encouraged to submit a bid for the installations.

A total of 15 applications were received.

A Sustrans spokeswoman said: “We’re aware Aberdeen City Council has taken the decision not to proceed with the commission for the Spaces for People Public Art intervention at this time.

“Spaces for People projects have been hugely important in enabling physical distancing when walking, cycling and wheeling and protecting public health.

“We look forward to our continued work with the Council to prioritise changes that will make it safer for people to move around the city.”