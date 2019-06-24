Space hopper challenge to raise thousands ahead of Armed Forces Day

People across the north-east are being encouraged to take part in a space hopper challenge in aid of ex-service personnel.

Veterans’ charity Poppyscotland has launched the Big Poppy Bounce in a bid to raise thousands of pounds in the lead-up to Armed Forces Day.

The bounce is to help ex-service personnel reintegrate into civilian life.

One of the organisations taking part in the north-east is Fintry Primary near Turriff, who are completing the challenge on July 2 to mark the end of term.

Poppyscotland’s head of fundraising Gordon Michie said: “Armed Forces Day takes place later this month, and this is a chance for the public to get behind our brave men and women who make up the Armed Forces community.

“Poppyscotland exists to support those who have served, those still serving and their families, and the Big Poppy Bounce will help our veterans bounce back into civilian life.”