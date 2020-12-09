South College Street: New images and maps released as public to have say on project

These new images show the dramatic changes planned for one of Aberdeen’s busiest roads.

Using the animated slider below you can see exactly what the council has planned for South College Street, and how it compares to the existing road layout.

The multi-million-pound project to improve South College Street has been in progress for more than a decade.

It was approved by councillors last year and will see a new route connecting the road with North Esplanade West, as well as additional lanes, junctions and a new cycling route created.

In May, plans for the compulsory purchase orders needed to complete the project were backed by councillors.

The plans include:

An additional traffic lane along South College Street between Bank Street and the A93 Wellington Place

An additional lane on Palmerston Place

A new traffic signal controlled junction at the intersection of Palmerston Place/ A956 North Esplanade West

The alteration of the existing traffic signal controlled junctions at the South College Street/ A93 Wellington Place junction and the South College Street/ Millburn Street/ Palmerston Place junction adding additional approach lanes and improving operational co-ordination

New and altered walking and cycling infrastructure along the South College Street and Palmerston Place

Reconfigured parking and loading areas on South College Street between Millburn Street and A945 Riverside Drive

Palmerston Road

As well as a full overview of the planned changes, four artist impressions have been released showing the revamped road and the key junctions on Palmerston Place.

The interactive graphic below allows you to see the exact locations these artist impressions are showing.

Public exhibition

The public is being offered the chance to see the designs in more detail in an online exhibition.

As part of this, 3D models of each of the key areas have been created for people to interact with.

The project as a whole has been split into four key sections, College Street to North Esplanade West, Wellington Place to Palmerston Place, South College Street to North Esplanade West and Palmerston Place to Queen Elizabeth West.

The public can have they have their say on each section, as well as the project overall – which has already been approved. The online exhibition will remain open until January 19 and can be viewed here.

Aberdeen City Council transport spokesperson Councillor Sandra Macdonald said: “Making these improvements is the next step towards providing a transport network to meet Aberdeen’s needs and city centre aspirations.

“I’d urge people to have a look at the online exhibition to find out how the project will improve both traffic flow in the area and also encourage more walking and cycling.”

Work to start in Summer

The council have described the South College Street project as key to both the city centre masterplan and the North East Scotlands Roads Hierarchy.

The changes aim to increase the road capacity in the city, as well as taking traffic which will be rerouted by planned changes to Guild Street and Union Street.

And in conjunction with the AWPR project, which fundamentally changed the way traffic moves around the city, the plans for South College Street will provide a new route to the city centre.

Work on the project is expected to get under way next Summer, with a full opening planned for Summer 2022.