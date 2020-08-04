Soul Bar announces additional safety measures after Aberdeen cluster cases double

An Aberdeen bar has introduced new rules when visiting the venue to avoid large group gatherings during busy periods.

Paul Clarkson, operations director at PB Devco which runs Soul Bar on Union Street, said the staff will now be implementing additional guidelines to ensure staff and customer safety.

It comes after NHS Grampian confirmed the positive cases in the Aberdeen cluster linked to The Hawthorn bar have doubled to 27.

As a precaution, Soul remained closed on Sunday afternoon to conduct a further additional deep clean of and staff were encouraged to get tested.

The Union Street site has introduced a number of new rules customers must adhere to.

No one will be permitted to enter without a face mask, but can be removed when sitting down.

The new rule will be mandatory while in the queue and upon entry to the premises.

Additional social distancing markers will be added on the ground outside the bar, with more posters reminding people to keep their distance.

The track and trace QR code will be moved from the main entrance, and instead placing these on each individual table, to ensure people can enter the site quicker.

In his statement, Mr Clarkson said there is a possibility an individual from the cluster visited Soul Bar on July 31, 2020.

However, he has yet to receive confirmation from the NHS.

Mr Clarkson added: “Thanks to this communication, we were able to quickly implement additional safety measures.

“There have been no positive cases reported within the Soul team, and we have not been contacted by anyone else to advise they visited Soul and tested positive.

“We take the safety of our city extremely seriously, and our full team is working tirelessly to ensure Soul is as safe as possible.”