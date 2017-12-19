Sorry! It looks like it won’t be a white Christmas in Aberdeen after all

Despite bookies having Aberdeen as favourites for a white Christmas, it looks like there will be no snow falling on the Granite City on the big day.

The Met Office’s latest forecast, which includes Christmas Day, predicts the city will have cloudy skies, with temperatures holding at around 5C. Throughout the day there’s a 10% chance of precipitation.

In Aberdeenshire, the forecast also suggests cloudy skies with a temperatures of 4C, which when wind is taken into account will feel like 0C to -1C.

The extended outlook for the UK, between December 24 and January 2, reads: “The Christmas period sees a gradual transition from the settled conditions of previous days, to more changeable weather.

“Initially mild and breezy conditions are expected to dominate before a band of rain moves erratically southeastwards during Sunday.

“As the rain clears away brighter and colder conditions follow across the north with some showers, these heaviest in the northwest and bringing some hill snow.

“More persistent rain could occur further south on Monday.

“Very unsettled and windy conditions are likely for the period into the New Year, with most places seeing spells of heavy rain and showers, and with some snow possible at times in the north.

“It will be windy, with a risk of severe gales at times.”