A pair of Aberdeen songwriters penned a victory ballad after Scotland’s footballers qualified for Euro 2020.

Stewart Sim and fellow musician Connor Montgomery wrote “Come On My Country” as a way of paying tribute to the success Scotland had in securing their place in the competition, after more than two decades of failure.

The pair hope the anthem will encourage, support and motivate the team as they hopefully continue their winning streak.

© DCT Media/Jim Irvine

Stewart, from Bridge of Don, said he has followed the team for most of his life.

He said: “I’m a very patriotic person and I’ve followed the Scotland football team pretty much all my life.

“When Scotland qualified for the 1990 World Cup in France I was only eight. My family travelled to France and went to all the Scotland games there.

“We went to France in 1998 and then that’s obviously where it stopped because we didn’t qualify for another 22 years.

“I’m a big football fan and a keen member of the Tartan Army so Connor and I thought we would write a song around it.

“To see Scotland qualify this time around was absolutely magic, it was fantastic.

“I think there were a few tears shed in Scottish households that night and perhaps a few too many beers consumed.

“Obviously we couldn’t go because there are no fans allowed in the stadium.

“I haven’t been to an away game in a while but normally my uncle and my dad still travel to see the team.”

Stewart, who works in oil and gas, hopes the anthem will one day be sung in Hampden Park.

He added: “Connor and I produced the song. I put the lyrics and the melody together and he did the rest.

“We’re quite proud of it, it’s a catchy song.

“We put it on YouTube and we’ve had quite a lot of views so far. I’ve been trying to get the momentum going so that hopefully some Scottish celebrities can see it and share it on their social media platforms.

“The ultimate goal would be to sing it at Hampden in the opening game of the Euros.”

Euro 2020 – delayed a year because of Covid-19 – is scheduled to finally kick off on June 11, 2021, when Turkey face Italy in Rome.

But the start date Scotland fans have been craving comes three days later. Hampden will be the setting on Monday, June 14.