It’s a kick in the teeth: Family’s fury as Aberdeen murderer gets out of jail early

An Aberdeen murderer serving a life sentence is being allowed out of prison on day release, sparking the fury of his victim’s son.

John Anderson, 39, was jailed for life in 2008 for murdering William Reeve in the city’s Beattie Avenue.

He was told he must serve a minimum of 12½ years behind bars, which would have kept him in jail until at least August next year.

However, it can now be revealed Anderson has been allowed out of prison on day release.

William Reeve’s son Hayden was invited to address the parole board on August 26 about the conditions Anderson must stick to if he is ever released for more than a day.

Upon hearing Anderson had been given day release, Hayden, 27, told the Evening Express: “It’s a kick in the teeth for all my family.”

On February 22 2008, Mr Reeve and his friend James Graham had got into a row with Anderson and his brother George over allegations that they had carried out an assault on a previous occasion.

After Mr Reeve punched George Anderson, John Anderson went to the family home to fetch a knife and then came back.

He then stabbed Mr Reeve – who was unarmed – and he died from a knife wound which pierced his heart.

On September 29 2008, it took a jury less than an hour to return a verdict of murder.

Mr Reeve’s family were then told Anderson had committed the offence while awaiting sentence for possessing a knife on the same street. Anderson lost an appeal against his murder conviction and sentence in 2010.

Hayden said: “I know a long time has gone by and Anderson has had a long time to reflect on what he did, but I do not feel safe.

“We have told the Scottish Prison Service (SPS) that we do not want him to be allowed to go into certain areas, but that will just give him an indication we are there.”

It is understood Anderson was first given specially escorted release – when prisoners are taken to and from a public place, such as a shopping centre flanked by prison officers.

More recently, he was given day release – a scheme allowing inmates to go to work, college or training for a few hours so they have the best possible opportunity to rehabilitate into society. Anderson will not be able to apply for overnight release until around March.

An SPS spokesman said they could not comment on individual cases, but added: “Those who are on life sentences are subject to monitoring for the rest of their lives.”

He said: “Providing a day release goes well, it can progress to an overnight stay – for example, with immediate family.

“The maximum number of consecutive temporary-release days is eight. The aim is to allow SPS to conduct a risk-assessment process.”

He added that the temporary release conditions are strict.