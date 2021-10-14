Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Local

‘Something for everyone’ as Aberdeen fair brings rare and retro toys to the city

By Lauren Taylor
14/10/2021, 11:45 am
Thousands of rare and retro toys and games will be available at the Aberdeen Toy Fair.

Thousands of rare and retro toys will be up for grabs in Aberdeen this weekend.

Christopher Plant is hosting the Aberdeen Toy Fair at Pittodrie on Saturday, featuring everything from toys to games and collectibles.

With a background in events, Mr Plant previously ran video games days in the city. Due to Covid restrictions, he was not able to start them again this year and decided to host the toy fair instead.

“There’s nothing like this in the north of Scotland,” he said.

“There’s probably something in Glasgow or Edinburgh and you get people who sell lorries and trucks who have events up here, but not a wider toy fair.”

‘There is something for everyone’

The Aberdeen Toy Fair was originally planned for July and had sold out. However, he had to reschedule and find a bigger venue due to the restrictions.

Mr Plant, who runs Retro Consoles UK, explained that there will be at least 70 different tables spread out across the second and third floor of the Richard Donald Stand.

Star Wars collectibles that will be available at the fair. Supplied by Christopher Plant.

From fidget-spinners to Star Wars collectibles, Mr Plant is confident there is something for anybody of any age.

There will be someone from Aberdeen who programmes his own vintage video games at the event, as well as Acorn Kids Moray who make eco-friendly toys out of wood.

Members of the Imperial Scottish Garrison will also be attending dressed as Star Wars characters for visitors to take pictures with.

Mr Plant said: “We’ve tried to include everybody, so you’ve got adult collectors right through to children or people looking for a bit of nostalgia.

A selection of vintage dolls will also be available at the fair. Supplied by Christopher Plant.

“There is something for everyone, whether it’s wrestling, Pokemon, Transformers, there’s something there to cover all ages.”

The event is ticketed, however, there will be some tickets available on the doors between 10am and 3pm.