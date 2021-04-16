‘Someone will be killed’: North-east residents’ fury at speeding drivers

Residents in a north-east village have slammed speeding drivers they say put lives at risk in the community.

People living in Pitmedden are angry about the speed of cars travelling through the 30mph zone on the B999, the main route through the middle of the village.

They believe the “highest percentage” of people using the road do not stick to the speed limit – particularly those travelling north.

Local representatives, including Udny Community Council, have attempted to have the speed limit reduced along with other measures such as cameras, but have had no success.

Those living in the village fear it will take someone being seriously hurt or worse before action is taken.

Community council secretary Colin Duncan said residents had been concerned about speeding for a number of years.

“It’s been a long-running issue,” he said.

“In the village itself, particularly with people travelling north, the highest percentage of people enter the 30mph area considerably faster. We have had words with the roads department about getting it stepped down from a 60 to a 40 and I generally get the response that it doesn’t fit the roads policy and there are conditions the area doesn’t meet.

“There are a number of people who come through the village considerably faster than we’d like to see.

“Because it’s a main thoroughfare and we’re classed as a village, we can’t get a speed reduction. We can ask for 20mph signs but we won’t get them. We are between a rock and a hard place in terms of getting a form of control.

“I hear and see the traffic and there are a number of vehicles going through above 30mph and with disregard for the immediate area. There’s a school, crossings, a park and a shop in the area and they take no caution.”

Police officers carry out patrols in the area intermittently, but those living in the village want a more permanent solution.

Pitmedden resident Codie Simpson said parents were afraid to let their children out because of the concerns, while some drivers also ignore crossing points.

“For the elderly or anyone who are not able to cross fast enough it’s an accident waiting to happen,” she said.

“According to the council they will not do anything until there are three fatalities. Why should anyone lose their life for action to be taken?”

Fellow resident Emma Strathdee described the behaviour of some speeding drivers as “appalling”.

“There have been a lot of cats run down since I’ve lived here and although it’s just one of these things, the majority of fatalities could have been avoided had the correct speed been maintained,” she said.

“Last year I was crossing the road with my daughter and her friends after school and as we were crossing, instead of slowing down, a car actually speeded up as we crossed.

“It’s appalling the speeding as that road is the main route to both the primary school and sheltered housing complex.

“Someone is going to end up dead or seriously injured before anything is done.”

Aberdeenshire Council roads chief Philip McKay urged speeding drivers to view the limit as a “maximum limit, and not a target to be achieved”.

He said some measures have been put in place, such as a temporary 20mph limit near the school and an interactive sign within the 30mph zone.

“In an area with high numbers of pedestrians, such as around schools and shops, you would expect drivers to slow down,” he added.

“The Highway Code also reminds drivers to drive with due care and attention and assess risks such as pedestrians, especially children, stepping out into the road unexpectedly. They should drive with the safety of children in mind at a speed suitable for the conditions.

“Given the nature of the road, the traffic calming features currently in place are appropriate and in line with our current policy.

“We have previously forwarded speed-monitoring results onto Police Scotland, who have the primary responsibility related to enforcement of speed limits. We can let them know of the residents’ concerns about speeding motorists.”