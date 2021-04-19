‘Someone could have been killed’: Watch as driver speeds down wrong side of A90

A father-of-two has captured dramatic footage of a motorist driving the wrong way down a major north-east road.

Ben Russell was travelling along the A90 Dundee to Aberdeen road, between Fortfar and Brechin, when the incident unfolded shortly after 9pm on Sunday.

The 35-year-old, who was heading towards Aberdeen, was into the inside lane as the vehicle approached at speeds of more than 60mph.