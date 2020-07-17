Some over-70s can return to work at north-east hospitals, health board says

Some over-70s are now being allowed to return to work, a north-east health board has said.

Earlier this year, NHS Grampian asked members of staff aged 70 and over to work from home wherever possible.

Due to lower numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases in the region, it has said it will now be able to re-introduce some members of staff over this age back into the workplace.

The new rules only apply to those in non-patient facing roles.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

A statement from NHS Grampian said: ” As numbers of confirmed cases in Grampian are now receding, we are able to re-introduce this group of staff to the workplace if the age group was the only reason for exclusion and if the return to work is in a non-patient facing role.

“Non-patient facing bank workers should contact their manager about the availability of work and follow the above process to arrange a return to the workplace.

“Patient facing bank staff will not be able to return to the workplace at this time. If they are able to work at home, this can continue.”