Items stolen during spate of thefts in Aberdeenshire still not claimed, police say

Some residents of an Aberdeenshire town may not know they have been a victim of theft, as police say a number of recovered stolen items have not yet been claimed.

In the early hours of this morning, several cars and outbuildings in the Ellon area were targeted by a thief.

Officers say they have recovered “various items and suspected stolen property”, but some of them have not been claimed by the public.

Those in the area with vehicles or buildings that could be targeted are being asked to check the security of them, and to get in touch if they have had anything stolen.

Police are asking anyone who might have CCTV of the crimes taking place, or who may have personally witnessed them, to contact them by calling 101 and quoting reference PS-20210505-0282.