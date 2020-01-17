Aberdeen cricketer Solo returns home as he battles rare illness

An Aberdeen star struck down by a rare illness has returned home after an anonymous benefactor stepped in to fund his journey.

Aberdeenshire Cricket Club player Solo Nqweni, 26, contracted Guillain Barre Syndrome last summer and was left unable to walk, talk or breathe unaided.

The South African spent months in the city hospital recovering from the condition.

Earlier this month he was given the good news that he was fit enough to return home, so long as he had medical support on the plane.

His agent Rob Humphries stepped in to help launch a fundraiser to help pay for the bill, which cost around £84,000.

He managed to raise £3,000, and then an anonymous donor came forward to cover the remainder of the costs.

Rob said Solo has now been reunited with his family.

He said: “He was transported to the airport and had a family member, a nurse and a medical practitioner with him all the way through the journey to Johannesburg.

“The trip itself was OK, he had a couple of rough moments on the plane. It’s hard enough doing a 12 hour flight as an able bodied person, let alone someone who needs medical care.

“He’s in really good spirits.

“He’s absolutely stoked to be home, and he’s eternally grateful for all the support he’s received from everyone.

“From the press up north to Aberdeenshire cricket club who have been amazing, to his family who have been so supportive.

“He’s just looking forward to really ripping into his rehabilitation.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Rob believes a future in professional cricket may still be possible for Solo.

He is currently undergoing further tests at a hospital in Johannesburg and will soon be transferred to a rehabilitation facility chosen by his family.

He added: “There’s only two goals. One is to get back to living a normal healthy life and the other is to get back playing professional cricket as soon as he can.

“With Solo’s mindset and determination I wouldn’t rule anything out.

“He’s a very strong and determined character, he’s a very intelligent young man and he’s got the world at his feet. He won’t let this beat him.

“People have been amazing. When people need help, most can do some wonderful things.

“Whether it be raising money for bush fires in Australia or raising money to help Solo, people do tend to pull together when they need to.”