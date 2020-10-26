Soldier who guarded Queen at Balmoral found guilty of decade of child abuse

A former soldier who was part of the Queen’s guard at Balmoral was jailed today after carrying out a campaign of child abuse.

John Paul Hoy repeatedly raped two girls and indecently assaulted a third during a decade-long crime spree in his home city of Edinburgh between 1986 and 1996.

Hoy, now aged 46, was aged just 12 when he began committing sex offences against younger children.

He molested victims and went on to rape two of the girls at houses in the city.

Hoy, of Saughton Mains Street, Edinburgh, had denied a string of charges during a trial but was today found guilty of a total of 11 offences – four offences of rape, two of indecent assault and five of indecent conduct.

He was acquitted of a further rape charge against a girl aged 14 or 15 allegedly committed at a house in Edinburgh between June 2004 and June 2006.

Hoy had lodged a special defence of alibi covering part of that period stating that he was stationed at Balmoral with the Army at the time.

He told his trial at the High Court in Edinburgh: “We were part of the Queen’s Royal guard at Balmoral so it was pomp and circumstance, but also with guard duties.”

Hoy’s first victim was aged nine when he began molesting her in 1986 and she went on to suffer years of abuse, continuing after he joined the Army in 1992.

The victim told the court that she was regularly sexually assaulted and raped and added: “I was a little girl. I was scared. I was living in terror some days.”

She said that on occasions the attacker told her: “Shh. It will be quick.”

Another woman who was abused by Hoy from the age of seven in 1988 told the court: “I didn’t have a childhood. My childhood was taken away from me.”

She said that on one occasion Hoy abused her in an agonising way that left her bleeding. She said: “It felt like red hot pain.” She said she was begging him to stop.

The woman said she also suffered excruciating pain during abuse he perpetrated and told the court: “I got told to shut up. I was crying.”

A third victim was indecently assaulted by him over a four year period beginning in January 1989 when she was nine. The abuse started during a game of hide and seek.

Hoy had denied the child abuse and said that being accused of it made him “physically sick”.

He said: “Nobody in this room or in that room (the jury housed at a cinema) knows what it is like to be accused of these allegations. It completely destroys a person. It is not just me it destroys it is other people.”

After Hoy was found guilty of the offences the trial judge, Lady Scott, told him: “You have been convicted of a number of offences of a very serious course of conduct involving sexual abuse and rape of children.”

She remanded Hoy, who had been on bail since November 2018, in custody ahead of sentencing next month.

Lady Scott told jurors: “You have been involved in a particularly difficult and serious case, involving a large number of charges relating to historical sexual abuse. These are harrowing cases to try.”

Hoy was put on the sex offenders’ register.