News / Local 'Soldier' for drugs kingpin stuffed cocaine worth £18,500 into socks and hid it in car By Kathryn Wylie 24/10/2021, 5:00 pm Updated: 24/10/2021, 7:41 pm Graeme Sleigh was jailed for 18 months. A drug dealer who stashed cocaine worth more than £18,500 in his car after he ran into debt during lockdown has been jailed. Graeme Sleigh was described as acting as a "soldier" for someone much higher up the drug dealing ladder in Aberdeen. The failed oil worker had multiple bags of Class A drug cocaine stashed inside socks and hidden in shoeboxes and compartments.