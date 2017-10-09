Solar-powered benches for charging phones to be installed in Aberdeen city centre

Smart benches – which can charge phones and laptops – are to be installed in Aberdeen city centre.

The project by students from Robert Gordon University and the University of Aberdeen will see solar-powered Soofa benches put in place which are also able to monitor the environment.

The idea was the winning project in the CityLab initiative, a 10-week project which offers students the chance to develop their skills with the support of mentors from Aberdeen City Council.

Councillor Ross Grant said: “CityLab is about using the city as a classroom where young people can help make Aberdeen a better city.

“The programme allows the students to focus on city challenges and create tangible and innovative solutions through user-centred design principles and the expert knowledge of key stakeholders from public, private or third party organisations.”