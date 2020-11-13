Social impact of sport in Aberdeen laid bare in new report

Nearly 1.5 million people made use of public sports facilities in Aberdeen last year, councillors have heard.

Sport Aberdeen, an arms-length organisation which operates leisure facilities on behalf of Aberdeen City Council, has published its annual report for 2019/20.

The document, which sets out the registered charity’s achievements and financial position over the previous tax year, revealed the number of people using fitness facilities in 2019/20 had risen by around 30,000.

The report was among several to go before Aberdeen City Council’s strategic commissioning committee yesterday.

Membership grew by 13%, while the organisation’s income rose by more than a quarter – with all its profits reinvested into its projects.

Hundreds of free memberships were also handed out to looked-after children to help them engage with an active lifestyle.

The charity’s chairman Tony Dawson said: “I had the privilege of stepping up to lead this brilliant and inspiring charity last September, having served as vice-chairman over the previous two years and I have enjoyed every moment since.

© Kami Thomson

“Sport Aberdeen is at the heart of community sport and well being within our city and this body of work, which is just a glimpse into what the charity has achieved, highlights how we continue to create opportunities and change lives through sport and physical activity.

“The continued developments and triumphs are a testament to the hard work and dedication of every employee, volunteer and board member. This was reflected in the ‘Staff Matter’ award that was handed to Nickie Scorgie, Head of HR and Organisational Development, at last year’s Northern Star Business Awards, accepted on behalf of everyone who helps to make a difference through sport in Aberdeen.

“Our volunteers were also rightly celebrated last year when we received the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service, the highest accolade a charity or voluntary group can receive in the UK and yet another tribute underpinning the exceptional work Sport Aberdeen can be proud to have its name against.

“We have once again worked hard to break down barriers, offering opportunities to participate in physical activity to everyone and continuing to foster sport at all levels within the city. I look forward to another challenging yet inspiring year ahead.”

The report also shows Sport Aberdeen’s activities had a significant social impact in 2019/20.

Initial data contained within the document suggest the organisation has created more than £7 million of social value.

The assessment includes its impact on wellbeing, educational attainment and crime reduction and marks an increase of more than £400,000 on the previous year.

© Darrell Benns

Social value is calculated by measuring the estimated savings in areas such as healthcare created through Sport Aberdeen’s investment.

Managing director Alistair Robertson said: “2019/2020 was not without its challenges, but the resilience of Sport Aberdeen, and all those who work together in our company; employees, volunteers and our board of directors, has enabled us to continue to break down barriers and work towards a healthier city.

“I am extremely proud of the difference that we continue to make to so many people’s lives throughout the city and the north-east. During this period, Sport Aberdeen generated over £7 million in social value through targeted programmes.

“Converting the work that we carry out into a monetary value brings home the positive impact that our charity has on our varied communities.”

The committee also heard details of annual reports from the city’s other arms-length organisations, Aberdeen Performing Arts and Bon Accord Care.

For APA, 2019/20 included the first year of operation of the newly-revamped Music Hall, which saw an increase in audience size of 18% compared to the last year before the refurbishment.

The organisation’s report also revealed it had exceeded its target of increasing the number of performances across all its venues, with 814 across the financial year.

It also generated almost £7 million in ticket sales across the Music Hall, His Majesty’s Theatre and the Lemon Tree.

Meanwhile, Bon Accord Care also exceeded many of its targets for 2019/20.

A total of 97% of all its staff were given mandatory training against a target of 85%, while 100% of tenants who were deemed fit to be discharged from hospitals were home within 24 hours.

The body also exceeded its financial savings goal, saving a total of £468,000.

And a total of 31 people volunteered across its services in Aberdeen. The service was only introduced in January but has already been hailed a success.

Interim managing director Gail Woodcock said: “We have been really pleased with the volunteering that has taken place and that has continued during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It’s an area where we have committed to looking at how we can enhance those opportunities for people who want to do it.

“It’s something we are keen to develop over the coming weeks and months.”