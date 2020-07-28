Social distancing work continues on Aberdeen’s George Street

Work to complete the latest round of street alterations are taking place in the city.

Aberdeen City Council is in the process of finishing the final stage of changes to George Street and the surrounding area, with work set to continue tomorrow.

The measures are being put in place to enable social distancing as the city gets moving again following Covid-19.

Council chiefs received a £1.76 million grant from the Scottish Government for the projects, which are being carried out at key locations around the city.

A one-way system is being installed from Maberly Street to the pedestrianised zone at St Andrew Street, while there will be a contraflow cycle lane heading north.

Parking between Hutcheon Street and Maberly Street – apart from disabled bays – is being removed, but it will be allowed in other areas, and drivers are being urged to consider parking on Maberly Street, Catherine Street and Gerrard Street.

The city centre’s 20mph speed limit is also being extended to a number of junctions including those between John Street and Skene Square, Maberly Street and Skene Square, George Street and Hutcheon Street and the Mounthooly roundabout.

Bus stops are being relocated and bike stands, seating areas and greenery are being installed.