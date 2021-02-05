Social care charity chief speaks of Covid pandemic anxieties

The chief executive of a social care charity has told of the challenges faced by staff as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cornerstone, which supports people with disabilities and other long-term health conditions across Scotland, currently provides care to 584 people in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

The charity was founded in February of 1980 by social worker Nick Baxter but, due to coronavirus, hasn’t been able to celebrate its 40th anniversary due to current restrictions.

The charity has been significantly impacted by Covid-19, with a number of services having to close.

Hazel Brown, Cornerstone chief executive, said: “Covid-19 has changed the way we operate. In the original lockdown, we had to withdraw from quite a few services, minimise the number of staff going into places and there were lots of restrictions on people visiting.

“Day services and people having community support were the hardest hit. For our staff, there was also a lot of anxiety at the time but at the same time, we’ve actually managed it well because we were so prepared.

“We had our own Covid-19 taskforce. We had a bit of trouble at the beginning getting PPE like everybody did, but now we’ve got all that covered.”

She said that the Scottish Government’s announcement to give health and social care staff a £500 thank you bonus this year was welcomed.

She said: “Lots of services have been reinstated but I think for us, our biggest concern now is about the wellbeing of our staff and colleagues, as well as the people we support.

“The resilience of our staff and the people we support has been amazing. It’s been a tough time for everybody in the sector and we were delighted when the £500 bonus for health and social care staff was announced because they really deserve it.”

Hazel said the charity hopes to change the public’s perception of jobs in social care.

She added: “What we would really like to see is better rates of pay. There was so much goodwill last year with the clap for carers but then people forgot about it afterwards.

“We want to value our staff and make sure they are well-trained and well-supported, which is a big struggle for everybody across the sector.

“It’s always been difficult for us to attract the workforce in because social care is seen as a low-paid and low-skilled job. While it might be low-paid, it’s not a low-skilled job.

“Some of the things we used to consider to be nursing tasks, my colleagues across Cornerstone do now.

“We’re trying to raise the profile of the sector so people see social care as a valuable career choice.”

To find out more about Cornerstone, or to donate, go to www.www.cornerstone.org.uk