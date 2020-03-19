Social Bite to create nationwide food delivery service to help vulnerable

Aberdeen’s Social Bite cafe will join forces with other groups across Scotland to create a nationwide food delivery service.

Starting tomorrow, the group, which already supports the vulnerable and homeless across the country, will be working to ensure those groups that are likely to be hardest hit by the coronavirus crisis are looked after.

Social Bite operates five sites across Scotland, with all now closed due to Covid-19.

However, co-founder Josh Littlejohn today confirmed “kitchens, cafes and teams will be entirely re-deployed to produce and deliver food and supplies to those who need them most for the duration of this outbreak”.

In a statement, he said: “Like with every hospitality business all over the world the Coronavirus outbreak has put Social Bite’s future into great uncertainty.

“We currently operate five social enterprise cafes throughout Scotland where we offer free food to those in need and one in three of our workforce have struggled with homelessness.

“All of these cafes as well as our corporate catering business have been forced to close during the outbreak.

“We thought long and hard about how to respond to this to best help these people in desperate need, whilst trying to minimise staff redundancies and protect the future of Social Bite.”

The focus in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Aberdeen will be making sure food and essential supplies can reach the homeless, families relying on free school meals and people who have been made redundant due to coronavirus and are in food poverty.

Up to half-a-million pounds in funding is being made available by the Scottish Government to allow Social Bite to produce and distribute 3,000 food and essentials packs, five days a week.

With additional support from the public, the group hopes to be able to provide this service seven days a week, for the next three months.

