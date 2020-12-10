Social Bite: Aberdeen cafe to open on Christmas Day to serve dinner to the homeless

Social Bite in Aberdeen will be opening its doors on Christmas Day to offer homeless people a free meal.

The cafe on Union Street will offer company and a Christmas dinner to those most in need on December 24 and 25.

Social Bite will also be opening its stores in Edinburgh and Glasgow.

They are asking the public to help with this by buying a homeless person Christmas dinner for £5.

In a social media appeal, the social enterprise urged people to get involved and help make it a Christmas to remember for the homeless and vulnerable.

It read: “This is more important than ever this Christmas.

“We really need your help – please share this post to spread the word.

“This year Social Bite will be again opening up our stores in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen on Christmas Day to give Christmas dinner and loving company to homeless and vulnerable people.

“You can buy a homeless person Christmas Dinner for £5 here.”

The cafe will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day from noon until 3pm.

In addition to their festive opening, Social Bite will also be buying a large range of Christmas presents and essential items for homeless children, families and adults.

These will range from toys to warm clothes and sanitary and beauty products.

They will be distributed through more than 90 partners in communities across Scotland, including emergency accommodation, refuges and temporary accommodation in Edinburgh, Dundee and Aberdeen.

The cafe added: “Any surplus funds raised will go towards Social Bite feeding homeless people every day throughout the year and our on-going employment and housing programmes to break the cycle of homelessness for good.

“With the pandemic, it has been a very difficult year for everybody, so please help make someone’s Christmas a little bit brighter.”

To find out more, visit here.