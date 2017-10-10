Sobering report highlights offences at Aberdeen’s pubs and clubs

More than 100 offences have been committed in the city’s pubs, bars and clubs during the past year, according to a new report.

The document, expected to be considered by Aberdeen City Council’s licensing board today, reveals 111 common licensing offences were recorded between April 1, 2016 to March 31, 2017.

A total of 74 offences involved disorderly conduct or refusal to leave a licensed premises, while 27 offences related to disorderly conduct on premises while drunk.

A total of eight offences saw people attempt to enter bars or clubs while drunk, and on two occasions, individuals were found to be drunk and incapable on the premises.

The report by Chief Constable of Police Scotland Philip Gormley, who is currently on special leave while facing allegations of bullying and misconduct, said: “While crime figures relating to Aberdeen are not of particular concern, in relation to the city centre of Aberdeen, many of the most common alcohol-related crimes and offences have dropped in the past three years.

“However, the number of serious assaults that occurred within the city centre during the late night and early morning has not decreased, and this reporting year saw a small increase in recorded crimes of that nature.”

The report adds that when such offences occur they are brought to the attention of the management at the premises so they can review their internal processes.

It said: “Local officers and the North-east division licensing team will offer advice and assistance and where appropriate, if further intervention is required, consideration will be given to a more focussed interaction with the premises.”

As reported in the Evening Express last week, Scottish Government figures show the number of violent crimes rose in Aberdeen from 335 to 401.

Aberdeen City Centre Chief Inspector Martin Mackay previously said this was because “serious assaults” were redefined between 2015/16 and 2016/17, and attacks that result in relatively minor injuries are now included.