SNP wants multi-million pound UTG revamp scrapped

The SNP has called for Aberdeen City Council to scrap multi-million-pound plans to redevelop Union Terrace Gardens.

The Evening Express can reveal that in a dramatic U-turn and ahead of budget talks on Tuesday, SNP opposition councillors have said they will be voting against the park’s long-awaited transformation due to what they claim are spiralling costs.

The group says it can no longer support the project, which has so far enjoyed cross-party support, after claiming budget papers indicate the project had risen from £25.2 million to £27.8m before a spade has hit the ground.

SNP group leader Stephen Flynn said: “Given the financial situation facing the council, coupled with the woeful record of this administration on delivering projects on time or anywhere near budget, I do not feel that spending the best part of £30m on the gardens can be justified.

“Ultimately, the administration proposals are ridiculously late and already massively over budget before a spade has even hit the ground – they need to end their spending culture and put these plans firmly at the back of the tallest shelf.

“Union Terrace Gardens is a much-loved asset that has become tired and inaccessible for so many people and we will be proposing action is taken to resolve these issues – but that does not need to cost anywhere near the projected costs of the administration plans.”

A contractor for the project is expected to be appointed following the council’s budget meeting.

LDA Design unveiled its designs for the park in 2016, which include water features, a golden “halo” suspended above the central grass area, shops and cafes in the arches and community gardens.

The project – initially expected to cost £22m – was planned to be completed by July, but that has been pushed back to summer 2020. The plans were granted planning permission last year.

Council co-leader Jenny Laing said: “It is disappointing that the SNP want to cancel the flagship city centre masterplan project which aims to transform the Victorian gardens into a usable and inclusive space by improving access amenity and activity.

“Union Terrace Gardens represents a glorious gift from the past and in turn can be our gift to future generations.

“Therefore, this administration will continue to invest in Aberdeen for the future, unlike the SNP who have no ambition for Aberdeen and its future.”

Fellow co-leader Douglas Lumsden added: “Councillor Flynn shows a severe lack of understanding on the figures in the budget and the people of Aberdeen should be thankful that he is not leading this council.

“Council officers have confirmed that the budget has a sum of £25.7m for the Union Terrace Gardens project.

“Councillor Flynn obviously went to the same financial classes as Derek Mackay, who managed to short-change the council by £1.6m last year.

“It is clear that Councillor Flynn is unable to understand local government finance, unwilling to back the city’s call for a fair share from central government and utterly useless when it comes to driving the city forward.”