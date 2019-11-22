Video: SNP triumph in Aberdeen by-election

The SNP have swept to victory in an Aberdeen by-election.

The party’s candidate Audrey Nicoll received the most votes with 1,618 and has been elected as the new councillor for Torry/Ferryhill.

The Scottish Conservatives’ Neil Murray came in second with 972 votes, while Labour’s Willie Young trailed in third place with 395 votes.

Voters in Torry/Ferryhill went to the polls yesterday to elect a new councillor following the resignation of SNP member Catriona Mackenzie.

The by-election result means the ruling Conservative, Aberdeen Labour and independent administration have just a single member majority.

Liberal Democrat candidate Gregor McAbery came in fourth place with 315 votes, followed by Betty Lyon of the Scottish Green Party on 304 votes, independent Simon McLean with 86 and UKIP’s Roy Hill on 53 votes.

The turn-out for the by-election was 24.5% with 3,783 votes cast from a total electorate of 15,443.