SNP top north-east polls in EU elections

The SNP swung to victory across the north-east with large majority wins in both Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire in last night’s European Elections.

With a majority of almost 10,000, the SNP received 19,451 votes in the city, with the Liberal Democrats also reporting a “stunning night” after coming second with 9,574 votes.

The Brexit Party came in third with 8,828 votes, knocking the Scottish Conservatives into fourth with 7,215.

And the Labour Party experienced a disappointing night coming fifth in the city (4,785 votes) and sixth in Aberdeenshire (2,199 votes).

Meanwhile, the SNP also triumphed in Aberdeenshire, receiving 23,255 votes across the region putting them in a strong lead.

However, the Brexit Party came second with 14,671 votes to the detriment of the Conservative Party who took 13,297 votes in what was described as a “disastrous evening” for the party.

The Labour Party trailed the other main parties in Aberdeenshire, coming in sixth.

Turn-out in Aberdeen was 38.9% with 56,748 votes cast from an electorate of 145,832.

And in Aberdeenshire, voter turn-out was 38.2%, up from 32.6% in 2014.

There were a total of 74,266 votes cast out of a total electorate of 192,269.