SNP calls for clarity over Aberdeen Labour candidates’ positions

A call has been made for Labour leadership candidates to condemn the nine city councillors who were suspended from the party after forming a coalition with the Conservatives.

The call comes after comments from candidate Anas Sarwar, who said he can sympathise with frustrations over a group of Aberdeen councillors’ decision to ally with the Tories.

Mr Sarwar is up against Richard Leonard for the top job.

Stephen Flynn, Aberdeen SNP group leader, said: “Anas Sarwar is hiding behind the elephant in the room.

“He’s afraid to say he’s quite happy for Labour councillors to be in coalition with the Conservatives.

“What we need now is Richard Leonard to make clear his position, and hopefully he still has Labour values which show working with the Conservatives is not something that should be done.

“If they continue in their unorthodox coalition with the Conservatives then they need to be held accountable.”