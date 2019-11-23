SNP buoyed by Aberdeen by-election victory

Aberdeen City Council’s SNP group leader says his party will not “take anything for granted” in next month’s general election, despite a convincing by-election victory in the city.

The party’s Audrey Nicoll triumphed in Thursday’s Torry/Ferryhill by-election, receiving 1,618 votes, or 43.2% of the total vote share, ahead of the Scottish Conservatives who came in second with 972 votes.

Hailing the victory ahead of next month’s general election, SNP group leader Stephen Flynn – who is standing in Aberdeen South which takes in both Torry and Ferryhill – said activists were taking nothing for granted.

“It’s a fantastic result. The general election is obviously a few weeks away and folk will read into this and perhaps draw some conclusions,” he said.

“But we’re not going to take anything for granted.

“There’s lots of votes to be won and we will be starting back on the doors to make sure we’re fighting for every vote because we’ve got a strong message that we want to stand up for Aberdeen in Westminster, and that’s not happened under the Conservatives.”

But Douglas Lumsden, the Conservatives’ group leader, who is facing Mr Flynn in Aberdeen South, claimed the by-election result did not make him worry about his own electoral chances.

He said: “There’s five council wards within Aberdeen South and we’ve held our own here which is a good sign.

“We’ll be working hard over the next three weeks to make sure we pick up every vote we can.

“But it’s clear that the Liberal Democrats have made no progress here at all.

“Labour has also made no progress at all, so it’s either us or the SNP on December 12.”

Scottish Labour party candidate Willie Young came in third in yesterday’s by-election with 395 votes, while the Liberal Democrats were fourth on 315.

The Aberdeen South seat is also being contested by Liberal Democrat group leader on the council, Ian Yuill and Shona Simpson, the wife of Lord Provost Barney Crockett, who will be standing for Scottish Labour.