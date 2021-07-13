SNP ‘boring’ blunder: Video mishaps hit online meetings

SNP councillor Alex Nicoll’s microphone blunder is far from the first mishap to occur during an online meeting.

Mr Nicoll – seemingly unaware he was not on mute – said other speakers could “bore for Scotland” during a meeting of the Community Planning Aberdeen board.

The incident saw council chief Jenny Laing call on the SNP group leader to step down from his senior position.

Other online events, which have become much more commonplace as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, have also been inadvertently disrupted.

‘Streaker’ wrecks community council meeting

Earlier this year a meeting of Inshes and Milton of Leys Community Council in Inverness was thrown into chaos when a discussion about a new housing development was gate-crashed by a naked man.

The “streaker” appeared facing away from the camera at the end of the meeting, having had it switched off for the duration.

While the community council did not get a good view of the man’s face, they believed he was a man in his late 30s or early 40s.

The community council meeting streaker reportedly walked across the screen away from the camera, with his back to the screen at all times.

In December a town council meeting which descended into chaos — with councillors trading insults and ultimately getting booted off the Zoom call — became an unlikely internet sensation.

And last month a woman working for a furniture company in California fell off her chair after it broke during a meeting with her chief executive, leaving colleagues in stitches.